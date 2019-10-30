Halloween events happening all week in Orlando 

Church Street Halloween Block Party Block party at several different venues with a $3,000 cash prize for the costume contest. Wednesday, 8 pm; Downtown Orlando, Church Street, Orange Avenue and Church Street; free.

Crux: Devil's Night Halloween Eve goth dance party. Wednesday, 9 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; free; willspub.org.

A Petrified Forest Long-running scare walk with three terrifying trails. Wednesday-Saturday, 7:30 pm; A Petrified Forest, 1360 State Road 436, Altamonte Springs; $20-$35; 407-468-6600; apetrifiedforest.com.

Spooky & Gay A comedic cabaret of Halloween traditions, songs and scary stories performed by Bruce Ryan Costella. Wednesday, 8 pm; Savoy Orlando, 1913 N. Orange Ave.; $12-$15; 407-739-2667; bctheatricals.com.

Spooky Halloween Block Party Block party with an all-you-can-eat taco bar and all-you-can-drink wine, sangria and Tecate packages available. Wednesday, 6 pm; Pepe's Cantina Winter Park, 433 W. New England Ave., Winter Park; various menu prices; 321-972-4881; pepescantina.com.

Apopka Haunted House Free haunted house walkthrough in a private residence. Follow signs in the neighborhood for location. Thursday, 6 pm; Sheeler Oaks neighborhood, Apopka; free.

Circuit Church Halloween Synth Party On Halloween night, the mysterious and alien sounds of synthesizers chill and delight you, courtesy of Void Machine, Modal Plane and Zap Danger. Thursday, 8 pm; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free; 407-407-4074; facebook.com/thenookonrobinson.

Dub Wub Halloween: Midnight Tyrannosaurus, Detrace and more Dubstep Halloween dance party. Thursday, 7 pm; Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive; $27-$37; henaocenter.com.

Emo Halloween: The Sequel Bands performs songs from your emo favorites like Fall Out Boy, Yellowcard, Panic! at the Disco and more. Thursday, 9 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15; willspub.org.

Ghouls Night Out Ladies night Halloween party with tarot readings, drink specials and scary movies. Thursday, 8 pm; The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.; free; 407-423-3060.

Halloween at À La Cart Halloween party with discounted beer for anyone in costume, along with spooky movies in the yard. Thursday, 6:45 pm; À La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave.; free; 407-776-4693; alacartorlando.com.

Halloween at Parliament House Two nights of Orlando's biggest costume contest, with $8,000 in cash prizes over both nights. Thursday, 8 pm; Parliament House, 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail; $10-$15; 407-425-7571; parliamenthouse.com.

Halloween at the Lott Free Halloween party and costume contest at all of the venues – the Social, the Beacham, 64 North, Aero and the Patio – plus the back parking lot. Thursday, 9 pm; The Social Pavilion, 10 W. Washington St.; free-$5; 407-246-1419.

Henry Fong's Haunted House Halloween house and techno party. Thursday, 9 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; free-$10; celineorlando.com.

Knightmare On Court Street Block Party Halloween block party on the street in front of Celine. Thursday, 6 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; free-$10; celineorlando.com.

Monster Prom Unlimited game play, Halloween tournaments, costume contests, raffles, drink specials and more. Thursday, 9 pm; Arcade Monsters, 15 Alafaya Woods Blvd., Oviedo; $14.99; arcademonsters.com.

Nightmare on Bumby Halloween party with all-you-can-drink specials, a $1,000 costume contest, live drag performances and more. Thursday, 9 pm; Southern Nights, 375 S. Bumby Ave.; contact for price; 407-412-5039; southernnightsorl.com.

Plazaween Three nights of Halloween, with live entertainment, drink specials, a costume contest on Saturday and Thursday, and more. Thursday, 8 pm; Wall Street Plaza, Wall and Court streets; free; 407-849-0471; wallstplaza.net.

Rise of the Lycanthropes Haunted House Haunted house walk-through in a private residence. Thursday, 6:30 pm; Private Residence, 9726 Old Patina Way; $5 suggested donation.

Trick or Drink Bar crawl that takes you to the Office, Dapper Duck, Downtown PourHouse, Embassy Irish Bar, Finnhenry's, Underground Public House and Studio 27. Thursday, 6 pm; The Office, 17 S. Orange Ave.; $15-$45; 407-203-3168; trickordrinkorlando.eventbrite.com.

Coffins Comix Halloween Punk rock show and release of Tales of Terror No. 2. Raffle and costume contest for prizes. Friday, 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10; willspub.org.

The Royal Palm Ghost Train Phantasmagoria Take a train ride with Phantasmagoria, the Victorian steampunk gothic circus troupe. Sunday, 3:45 & 6:15 pm; The Royal Palm Railway Experience, 305 E. Ruby St., Tavares; $38; 352-742-7200; phantasmagoriaorlando.com.

– This story appeared in the Oct. 30, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly.