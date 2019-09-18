Hail the Sun, Jazel, Tight Genes and more Orlando live music picks this week 

Foster Care

Total Punk party serving as both the tour kick-off for Golden Pelicans and the album release affair for lethal New Yorkers Foster Care. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Will's Pub, $7

Shawn James

Weathered troubadour James brings his "The Dark & the Light" tour to downtown Orlando. Local support includes Luke Wagner & the 411. 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Soundbar, $12

Tight Genes

Packed six-band punk show featuring locals Tight Genes is a very auspicious way to start the weekend.

8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Uncle Lou's, $6

Aesthetic Perfection

A night of newfangled industrial music from Aesthetic Perfection, rolling into town on their "Into the Black" tour. DJ duties from Lavidicus of Memento Mori. 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Will's Pub, $20

Jazel

Check out a bill of locals who are gunning hard for the mainstream, with the songs to back it up. Notables include Jazel and Le Montro.

7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Will's Pub, $10

The Quiet One

The Enzian and Park Ave CDs' filmic partnership Music Mondays brings you a look at the life of enigmatic Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman.

9:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Enzian Theater, $12

Hail the Sun

Californian post-hardcore stars Hail the Sun are guaranteed to turn Soundbar into a sweaty mess.

6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Soundbar, $16

– This story is from the Sept. 18, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.