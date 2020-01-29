Hackers steal $200K from Sumter schools, pricy micro-apartments come to Thornton Park, and other news you may have missed 

Super Nintendo Land is officially coming to Universal Orlando's Epic Universe: Super Nintendo Land is coming to Universal Orlando's Epic Universe, according to a Jan. 23 Comcast earnings call. Concept art from Super Nintendo World Japan describes "an expansive, highly themed and immersive land featuring Nintendo's legendary worlds, characters and adventures." The parks are designed to make guests feel like they're playing Nintendo games in real life. Epic Universe is expected to open in 2023.

Micro-apartments are coming to Thornton Park, and they won't be cheap: Dix Developments has plans to build "moderately high rent" micro-apartments in downtown Orlando's Thornton Park. The 120-unit apartment complex will offer swanky amenities like a 24-hour gym and electric car-charging ports, and will primarily comprise studios between 350 and 400 square feet, with rents running around $1,200. Dix says the next step is to build on the lot located at 205 S. Eola Drive (currently occupied by a one-story office building), and that early leasing could be set for around 2022.

Hackers got more than $200,000 from Sumter County Public Schools: Federal agents have apprehended suspects whom school officials say scammed $206,000 from the Sumter County School Board. Investigators say the criminal fraud involved hackers duping a school official into entering school board banking info on a fake website.

Seacoast Bank sues competitor for stealing 12 corporate bankers the day after Christmas: One Florida Bank is being sued by Seacoast Bank following the mass resignation of 12 commercial banking executives just hours after Christmas, on Dec. 26. The at-will employees, who began working at the newly established One Florida Bank the very next day, did not give any prior notice. Florida follows the at-will employment law, which allows either the employee or employer to terminate employment at any time without advance warning. The lawsuit, filed Jan. 10 in federal court against One Florida and five ex-Seacoast executives, claims that before the executives left Seacoast for One Florida, some allegedly accessed Seacoast's confidential information in an attempt to lure some customers to the new bank.

Seminole tax collector Joel Greenberg accused of plotting Bitcoin ransom scheme against his own office: A Florida Department of Law Enforcement report says Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg in 2017 asked a friend, Brent Tyler, to hack the county's computer network and demand a $500,000 Bitcoin ransom for its release, which they would then split. Greenberg denies ever asking this of Tyler, whom Greenberg hired on contract for county network security work. Greenberg said he questions Tyler's credibility and accused Tyler of threatening to shoot up the tax collector's office and of being fired after only a month on contract with the state attorney's office. Tyler never made the hacking program and was cleared of any attack on county computers, and neither of Greenberg's digs at Tyler could be corroborated. Tyler told FDLE agents his version of the story in 2017, but the agency didn't move forward because, they said, it was Tyler's word against Greenberg's and they couldn't verify either.

– This story appears in the Jan. 29, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly.