Grilled Cheezus stretches out on Mills Ave, Mount Dora has a new pizza bar, Taste of Oviedo happens Saturday and more food news 

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Fredster's featuring Adrian's Bar & Grill has opened inside Maitland Square at the corner of Keller Road and Fennell Street in the old Silly Grape space. The restaurant and live music venue is a joint venture between Fred Badalli, leader of local band Soul Funktion, and Adrian Mann, former co-owner of Dexter's of Winter Park in Hannibal Square ... Sandwich shop Grilled Cheezus has opened its second location in the old Bites & Bubbles space at 914 N. Mills Ave. in Mills 50 ... Shark Tank-endorsed chain Fat Shack has opened near UCF at 12090 Collegiate Way ... The Hangry Bison has opened its second burger joint on Plant Street in Winter Garden ... Nearby, Fogata Street Tacos has opened at the new Westyn Plaza in Ocoee ... Over in Mount Dora, the Back Porch Pizza Bar, offering everything from gourmet pies to poke bowls, is now serving at 237 W. Fourth Ave. The pizza joint is by Joshua Jungferman, owner of Mount Dora's popular Pisces Rising Seafood Restaurant ...

P.F. Chang's To-Go has opened at the Griffin Farm at Midtown shopping center in Lake Mary ... The Cake Bake Shop, a bakery with two locations in the Indianapolis area, will open at Disney's BoardWalk next year. In other Disney news, the venerable Victoria & Albert's is slated to reopen at the Grand Floridian Resort "later this year"... Bubbalou's Bodacious Bar-B-Que in Apopka has been sold and will reopen as El Cielito Lindo, a Mexican restaurant ... Belanger Bagels in College Park was forced to close last week. Owner Eric Belanger shared on social media that he was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer and is undergoing treatment. We wish him the best and a speedy return to Montreal-style bageldom.

click to enlarge photo courtesy Back Porch Pizza Bar/Facebook

NEWS + EVENTS: The 28th annual Taste of Oviedo goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the Oviedo Mall. For details, visit tasteofoviedo.org ... City Works Eatery & Pour House in Disney Springs, a restaurant known for its "American classics with a modern twist," rolls out its new menu April 5. Crab fondue or Impossible quesadillas, anyone? ... Tori Tori chef de cuisine George Foss passed away as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident March 10 in Davenport. He was 35. Foss is the second Orlando-area chef to have suffered a motorcycle fatality in recent months; Git-N-Messy's Chuck Cobb met a similar fate on April 29 of last year. He was 34.

