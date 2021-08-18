Grilled Cheezus and Phat Ash opening in Mills 50, Yummy House Seafood Clubhouse opening soon in Dr. Phillips, and more Orlando food news 

OPENINGS: The long-awaited Yummy House Seafood Clubhouse, with its menu of live seafood, Hong Kong-style dim sum and modern Cantonese cuisine, is going through final inspections and should open at Phillips Crossing by summer's end ... Nearby, New York-based Carolina barbecue chain Brother Jimmy's has opened in the former K-Town Cafe space in the Marketplace at Dr. Phillips ... 4 Rivers Smokehouse will open a SoDo location early next year in the old Freddy's spot at 3200 S. Orange Ave. ... El Potro Mexican Restaurant will open its fourth area location next month, this one in the Belle Isle Shopping Center on South Conway Road ... Hot Taco Street Taqueria, by the folks behind Don Julio Mexican Kitchen, has opened at 9680 Narcoossee Road in Lake Nona. And, yes, they offer tacos al pastor from the trompo ...

El Cilantrillo Puerto Rican Restaurant has opened its third area location at 1301 Florida Mall Ave. ... Two businesses have moved into the old Bites & Bubbles space at 912 N. Mills Ave. Phat Ash Bakes, a small-batch cookie startup, has taken over the back of the building, while a second location of Grilled Cheezus will take over the front. No opening date has been released for the sandwich joint as yet ... The Central Florida Zoo has a new restaurant and it's called Graze Kitchen. No zoo animals are harmed in the making of their dishes.

NEWS+EVENTS: Deli Desires and Black Magic Pizza will stage a pop-up at the Whippoorwill Beer House Aug. 23 at 5 p.m. ... FusionFest continues its series of monthly "Diversitastic!" dinners by celebrating the flavors of Peru Sept. 8 at Aji Ceviche Bar in Casselberry, and the cuisine of Yemen Oct. 2 at Kabsah Restaurant on South Orange Blossom Trail. Tickets range from $24.99 to $49.95. Visit fusionfest.org for menus and details.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com