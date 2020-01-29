‘Gretel & Hansel,’ ‘The Rhythm Section’ and more movies playing this week 

Opening this week:
Gretel & Hansel I was going to say I'm seriously over this whole thing of remaking classic fairy tales with a "dark" slant. But then I remembered: Oh yeah, Hansel and Gretel ... not exactly a sales solicitation for Precious Moments in the first place. So fantasy horror isn't an altogether inappropriate approach for a winter flick like this one, which revisits the travails of those fabled kids who should have given the sweets a pass and taken up keto or something. Director/co-writer Oz Perkins seems a smart choice, as his previous features have concerned devil-worshipping Catholic-school girls (The Blackcoat's Daughter) and horror writers in thrall to 19th-century specters (I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House). And in the role of the witch, we have Alice Krige, who paid her genre dues tormenting a bunch of New England fossils in Ghost Story. The only red flag I can see is right there in the title. See, reversing the order of the main characters wasn't just a caprice: Perkins' big idea was to make Gretel some sort of girl-power avatar by depicting her as signi-ficantly older than her brother and forever responsible for his well-being. And thus we have entered the stage at which Hollywood seems to be deliberately baiting 4chan for publicity. Be careful, folks: Toying with those guys is about as prudent as a Catholic girl summoning Satan. (PG-13)
The Rhythm Section This just in: Blake Lively is the new Jennifer Garner! Personally, I was still waiting on her to become the first Blake Lively, but life throws you a curveball sometimes. In The Rhythm Section, Lively gets her Peppermint on as a woman whose family dies in a plane crash, putting her on a quest for revenge when she learns the tragedy wasn't an accident. Part of her mission entails "assuming the identity of an assassin" – which to me would seem to necessitate actually being an assassin, if you don't want to get found out. (Hey, Joaquin: There's some method for ya!) (R)
Also playing:
Clemency This Sundance hit casts Alfre Woodard as a prison warden whose career of performing death-row executions has played havoc with her psyche. Now I guess the onus is on some faith-based production house to market an answer film titled Like a Baby, Thanks. (NR; playing at Regal Winter Park Village & RPX)
Color Out of Space What happens when filmmakers decide H.P. Lovecraft material isn't batshit enough on its own and needs a good strong hit of Nicolas Cage to seal the deal? You have until Thursday to find out, as the limited area engagement of this well-received adaptation makes a final lunge for your sanity. (NR; playing at Enzian Theater, Maitland)
Qué Leones The life of an immigrant couple living in New York City gets complicated when one of their parents lands a girlfriend half his age. Throw in some suspected infidelity on the part of the leading man, and you have a surefire recipe for comedy. Or, if you're Blake Lively, "a flame-throwing orgy of lethal retribution." (NR; playing at Regal Waterford Lakes & IMAX)
– This story appears in the Jan. 29, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.