Great live music in Orlando every night this week: Woolbright, These Are the Breaks 3 and more 

These Are the Breaks 3

Summer installment of the holiday dance party extravaganza and breaks reunion helmed by the likes of Kimball Collins, DJ Icey and Stanton Warriors.

8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at the Beacham, $23-$45

Sacred Owls

Local punks Sacred celebrate 11 years of bandhood and kick off their tour with an all-day musical affair at Iron Cow. And is that Jiblit Dupree we see on the bill?

4 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Iron Cow, $5

Pay It Forward Benefit Show

A legion of local punk bands new and old unite for a benefit show for a member of the scene in need. Donate generously.

2 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Uncle Lou's, donations encouraged

Bobby Valentin

Salsa icon and Fania Records legend Valentin plays a midnight show as part of this year's Orlando Salsa Congress event.

11:59 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at the Rosen Centre, $20-$250

Woolbright

Ferocious South Florida alt-rockers end the holiday weekend with a Will's show with Pathos, Pathos. This band is one to watch.

7 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Will's Pub, $10

America Part Two

New Jersey band that combines pop-punk with classic early 1990s alt-rock riffs plays Will's with Overthinker and more.

8 p.m. Monday, July 8, at Will's Pub, $8

Lizzy Jane

The weekly Bass Emporium series at Soundbar continues, this time featuring blazing young Tampa EDM DJ Lizzy Jane.

9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Soundbar, $5