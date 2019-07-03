July 03, 2019 Music » Picks

Email
Print
Share
Woolbright

Photo by Steven O'ren

Woolbright

Great live music in Orlando every night this week: Woolbright, These Are the Breaks 3 and more 

By

These Are the Breaks 3
Summer installment of the holiday dance party extravaganza and breaks reunion helmed by the likes of Kimball Collins, DJ Icey and Stanton Warriors.
8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at the Beacham, $23-$45

Sacred Owls
Local punks Sacred celebrate 11 years of bandhood and kick off their tour with an all-day musical affair at Iron Cow. And is that Jiblit Dupree we see on the bill?
4 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Iron Cow, $5

Pay It Forward Benefit Show
A legion of local punk bands new and old unite for a benefit show for a member of the scene in need. Donate generously.
2 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Uncle Lou's, donations encouraged

Bobby Valentin
Salsa icon and Fania Records legend Valentin plays a midnight show as part of this year's Orlando Salsa Congress event.
11:59 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at the Rosen Centre, $20-$250

Woolbright
Ferocious South Florida alt-rockers end the holiday weekend with a Will's show with Pathos, Pathos. This band is one to watch.
7 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Will's Pub, $10

America Part Two
New Jersey band that combines pop-punk with classic early 1990s alt-rock riffs plays Will's with Overthinker and more.
8 p.m. Monday, July 8, at Will's Pub, $8

Lizzy Jane
The weekly Bass Emporium series at Soundbar continues, this time featuring blazing young Tampa EDM DJ Lizzy Jane.
9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Soundbar, $5

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Picks »

Latest in Picks

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Donzii bring a uniquely South Floridian flavor to post-punk Read More

  2. Just in time for Father's Day, the mighty O.A.R. come to town Read More

  3. Californian band Fury push hardcore into the future Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation