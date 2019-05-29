Great live music in Orlando every night this week: Whales, She Wants Revenge, Body Heat and more 

Whales

Teenage Israeli dubstep prodigy headlines a midweek party here in the City Beautiful. 10 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Aero, free

Moloko Plus

Monthly modular electronics performance series gets some new blood with sets from locals Jade Wii and Bacon Grease. 8 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at the Nook on Robinson, free

Varanger

A night of heaviness at Soundbar with Sanford's blackened-folk metallurgists Varanger along with Martyrs Asylum, Lacerate, Sons of Ragnar and Darkness by Design. 7 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Soundbar, $10-$12

She Wants Revenge

Gothy Los Angeles duo She Wants Revenge – pop chameleons Justin Warfield and Adam Bravin – are out on their Forever Summer tour and apparently want to experience a real, eternal, sun-scorched hellscape. 6 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Beacham, $25

Body Heat Dreamy, ethereal Floridian indie-poppers plays a free show at the Nook. Ladies and gentlemen, you will be floating in space. 8 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at the Nook on Robinson, free

Nerdy Karaoke

Sing your cosplaying and/or comic-collecting life at this karaoke night with a twist. 7 p.m. Monday, June 3, at the Geek Easy, free

Grade 2

Young U.K. Oi! brigade blow through Will's as part of a two-month U.S. tour. Free show too! 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Will's Pub, free