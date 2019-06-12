Great live music in Orlando every night this week: Ether Coven, ACP Pro, Baby Killers and more 

Jiblit Dupree

True Floridian one-off Jiblit Dupree makes a rare live appearance in Mills 50 on a Wednesday night; expect outsider Southern blues played LOUD.

9 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Grumpy's Underground Lounge, free

Ether Coven

Fort Lauderdale doom-dealers get slooooow at Will's with Gillian Carter, Ad Nauseum and mooooore.

8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Will's Pub, $10-$13

ButchQueen & the Bad Habits

Stonewall's Funhouse Fridays gets just that much more raucous with the addition of this Lakeland-based punk/performance art hybrid. Hedwig vibes.

9 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Stonewall, $6

ACP Pro

Rapidly evolving synthwave duo ACP Pro head over to the Geek Easy in the company of the DJs from upstart goth night Crux.

8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the Geek Easy, $7

OhTwo

Mod experimental hip-hop trio preview their new album and their own side projects along with fellow Illuminated Paths signee PSJ Sushi.

9 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at Will's Pub, $5

Tight Genes

Local Germs-channeling punks return to playing live with a free show in the heart of downtown.

9 p.m. Monday, June 17, at the Sly Fox, free

Baby Killers

An evening that promises to skew more toward the "loud" end of the avant-garde spectrum is headlined by New York solo project Baby Killers, along with Lakeland's Dylan Houser and Mary Lee Cook.

7 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at the Dining Room, donations encouraged