June 26, 2019

A Brilliant Lie

Great live music in Orlando every night this week: Alien Witch, the Knowing Within, Wolvhammer and more 

The Knowing Within
Local metal act says their good-byes at a proper farewell show at Will's, flanked by Not in Vain, Life Alive and Story's End.
8 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Will's Pub, $10-$12

Love and Theft
Young hitmaking country duo try out the new Green Room concert space at the Tin Roof. Big one.
6 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at Tin Roof, $15

Alien Witch
The hardest-working freak in local synth-punk joins forces with Jream and Saturn Valley for a heavy electronics bill.
8 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Stardust Video, free

Wolvhammer
Midwestern blackened punk deathtrippers have honed their sound down to a spectacular, strangely nuanced wall of noise and pain.
8 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Soundbar, $13

A Brilliant Lie
Young and hungry local alt-rockers play Will's with VISTA, KASSON and Linqo.
8 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Will's Pub, $8-$10

Jordan Foley
Local Americana mover plays a show at the Garden Room at Sleuth's. Now this is an intriguing show space!
8 p.m. Monday, July 1, at Sleuth's Mystery Dinner Theatre, $15


Total Punk Turnbuckle Tuesdays
Not expressly a live music event, but the playlist is all vinyl and the mood will no doubt be particularly celebratory so soon after Sunday's Mayhem on Mills throwdown.
10 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Will's Pub, free

