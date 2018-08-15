August 15, 2018 Food & Drink » Tip Jar

click to enlarge screen_shot_2018-08-14_at_5.09.20_pm.png

Photo via Grato Italian Grill and Pizzeria/Facebook

Grato Italian Grill & Pizzeria coming to Waterford Lakes, Jimmy Hulas opens downtown, plus more in local foodie news 

By

OPENINGS

Vinia Wine Bar will open in Hannibal Square in early September. In addition to serving boutique wines, Vinia will offer a menu with a focus on Euro-Med small bites, oysters, imported charcuterie and cheeses, paninis, salads and Italian-style flatbreads ... Jimmy Hula's Urban Express celebrates their official grand opening inside the Basement bar on East Pine Street downtown Friday, Aug. 17 ... Look for Slapfish, a "modern seafood shack," to open in the Waterford Lakes Town Center later this year ... 4 Rivers Smokehouse will debut its specialty food truck – the 4R Cantina Barbacoa Food Truck – at Disney Springs this month. Check out their "taco cones" ... Grato Italian Grill & Pizzeria will open on Lake Mary Boulevard near Rinehart Road at the end of the month.

CLOSINGS

Ferg's Depot, the 15,000-square-foot restaurant and sports bar housed inside the original 1889 Church Street Station train depot, has closed. No word on who'll be taking over the mammoth space.

NEWS

Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream is now serving non-dairy ice cream at both their Corrine Drive and Ferncreek Avenue locations ... Late-night eats alert: Truck Stop Restaurant in Thornton Park is now open until 2 a.m. every day.

EVENTS

Trends in Taste, presented by 90.7 WMFE, presents a panel of food personalities (including yours truly) discussing Orlando's food scene at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at the radio station. Go to wmfe.org for tickets ... Also on Aug. 17, Burger Night returns to the Sanctum Cafe with three plant-based burgers being offered for one night only. Tickets are $24 ... The Four Seasons Resort Orlando hosts a three-course wine dinner at Ravello's Demonstration Kitchen featuring wines by Orlando-based vintner the Inquisitor. Cost is $75-$95 ... The Guesthouse Luau at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, will feature a pig roast by Swine & Sons, Thai eats from Bangrak Thai Street Kitchen, tiki cocktails by the Guesthouse, and frozen desserts by Gezellig Cookies.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com

