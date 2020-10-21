Gorgeous, timid Teagan is not thriving in the shelter environment; she's seeking an adopter ASAP 

Meet Teagan!
Teagan (A454714) has spent 110 days in our care now, making her our longest shelter resident. This gorgeous 7-year-old has remained fearful throughout her stay here; she is just not thriving in the shelter environment. Teagan spends her time circling nervously in her kennel. We're seeking someone willing to give her a chance, to see past her timid behavior and see her potential. Teagan would do best in a quieter home with a routine, one that could provide her ample time to adjust. To meet Teagan, email animalservices@ocfl.net or make an appointment at v2.waitwhile.com/lists/orangecountyani/join.
During the month of October we are offering "The Meowndalorian" adoption promotion, which reduces adoption fees for both dogs and cats to $10. Peruse all of our adoptable shelter pets on our website and learn about adopting during COVID-19 at bit.ly/OCASCOVID-19.
Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.
