Gnarly Barley open in Ivanhoe Village, Deli Desires now open seven days a week, and more Orlando food news 

OPENINGS: Gnarly Barley has opened in Ivanhoe Village in the space that's seen a revolving door of restaurants. (You know where I'm talking about, but in case you don't, it's at the corner of North Orange Avenue and Virginia Drive) ... Soupa Saiyan 3 will soft open this week in the old Taco Bus space at 11325 University Blvd. near UCF. Soupakase will offer multi-course omakases featuring seasonal fish for under $100 at the sushi bar ... Look for Dolce Restaurant and Dessert Bar to open in the old Eden's Fresh Kitchen space at 500 E. Central Blvd. in South Eola ... Bacán, Lake Nona Wave Hotel's signature restaurant, will offer a menu "influenced by the ingredients and techniques of Central and South American cuisine" when it opens at the end of the month ... Saffron Modern Persian Cuisine has joined the lineup of virtual restaurants at the Dollins Food Hall ... Neo Asian Kitchen, serving a bevy of Thai and Vietnamese dishes, has opened at 6756 Eagle Watch Drive ...

Look for Austin-based taco chain Torchy's Tacos to open the first of two area locations at 805 Richbee Drive in Altamonte Springs this summer. The second location will open late next year at Vineland Pointe ... Asia Kitchen on Lake Howell Road in Winter Park has rebranded and reopened with a pan-Asian menu and robot servers ... Uncle Tony's Backyard BBQ and Soul Food has opened at 6807 S. Orange Ave. ... Ma-Se Sushi Eatery has opened at 182 W. State Road 434 in Longwood, offering sushi (of course) as well as a selection of Thai dishes ... Cupid's Hot Dogs, a chain out of Southern California, has opened a location at 1515 Lee Road ... Casa Frida, a family-owned and operated food truck serving "handcrafted tacos with a creative twist," is rolling about town. Go to @casafridastreettacos on Instagram for their schedule ... Check out newish veg pop-up outfit Crocodile (@crocodiledining) this month at Everoak Farm and the Veranda in Thornton Park.

NEWS + EVENTS: Deli Desires is now open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mazel tov! ... Vinia Wine Bar in Hannibal Square has undergone a bit of a concept change. On Fridays and Saturdays, a set multicourse menu will be offered for $85, or $125 with wine pairings. Visit exploretock.com/viniawinebar for reservations.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com