Git-n-Messy BBQ inside a Sanford gas station, Motorworks Brewing moves downtown into the old Orange County Brewers space, and more Orlando foodie news 

OPENINGS: Git-n-Messy BBQ has opened inside the Sanford Express gas station on West Lake Mary Boulevard in Sanford featuring whiskey beef ribs, Carolina pulled pork, slow smoked chicken and competition ribs. They also serve Southern breakfasts ... Galería, the "art-inspired" restaurant that moved into the Manny's Chophouse space in Baldwin Park, has opened. The restaurant specializes in steaks and seafood ...Bradenton-based Motorworks Brewing will move into the Orange County Brewers space downtown this fall. In addition to offering 30 brews on tap, Motorworks will use the space's wood-burning oven for pizza and will roast its own coffee beans on site ... Crepe Delicious Urban Cafe, Canada's largest mall-based creperie, will open this fall in a new space in the 55 West Apartments downtown on Church Street ... Broken Spoon will open in the Winn-Dixie plaza off Lake Mary Boulevard in Heathrow ... If you're in Melbourne this weekend and get a hankerin' for Nashville hot chicken, pop into the newly opened Joella's Hot Chicken on Lake Andrew Drive. The Louisville, Kentucky-based chicken joint is home of "the bird that bites back."

CLOSINGS: Lotus Asia House, the high-end pan-Asian concept that opened in late February at Pointe Orlando, has closed ... The sun has also set on Ocean Sun Brewing on Curry Ford Road ... Bangrak Thai Street Kitchen will close for a long holiday break at the end of the month until after the new year. Owner Dylan Eitharong plans to move to Thailand in the spring, but says there will be some food-related opportunities to say goodbye.

NEWS: The third annual Homestead Harvest at Whisper Creek Farm we told you about last week has been scrapped due to "cancellations by our celebrity chef participants." The event will return in 2020.

EVENTS: The Ravenous Pig hosts their Oktoberfest Roast Saturday, Oct. 5, at 11:30 a.m. German-inspired food will be offered along with seasonal brews ... The Winter Park Wine & Dine is Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Winter Park Farmers Market; more than 40 restaurants are taking part. Cost is $39 ... The Taste of Thornton Park takes place Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the fountain on East Washington Street. Cost is $35 ... Oviedo Brewing Co. will host the first annual "Malltoberfest" Oct. 25 and 26. The taproom at the Oviedo Mall will serve German fare and pour their Oktoberfest lager.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com

