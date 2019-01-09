Gimme Shelter: Say hello to Nicholas! 

Are you looking for a new pal? Say hello to Nicholas!

Nicholas (A418428) was brought here in November after his previous owner moved and left him behind. He was brought in with two other cats, and after they were both adopted, Nicholas became depressed and went to foster care to receive some much-needed TLC. His foster mom reports that he loves naps and looking out the window, and he's very laid-back. If you are interested in meeting him, please email fostercare@ocfl.net. He is 8 years old and is ready for adoption!

Happy 2019! Bark into the Mew Year with a new furry friend. During the month of January, all pets are $20 off the standard adoption fee. Each pet will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, Florida near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.