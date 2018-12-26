Gimme Shelter: Save Ferris! 

Are you looking for a slonky new kitten? Meet Ferris!

Ferris (A417718) had a merry Christmas in his foster home! Ferris is a 3-month-old male kitten who is very sweet, playful and ready to go home with the purrfect family today. This little cutie is adoption-ready and his New Year's resolution is to land a furever home this January.

Happy 2019! Bark into the Mew Year with a new furry friend. During the month of January, all pets are $20 off the standard adoption fee. Each pet will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about adopting a shelter pet, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.