Gimme Shelter: Meet Wal-ley! 

Are you looking for a new four-legged friend? Meet Wal-ley!

Wal-ley (A406967) is a sweet 2-year-old boy who was surrendered by his owners because they could no longer care for him. Wal-ley is a calm and relaxed dog who enjoys going on long runs, afternoon cuddles, and a treat or two to munch on. Wal-ley is currently waiting to go home with his forever family. Adopt Wal-ley today!

Celebrate summertime by adopting a pet! All dogs and cats are only $10 to adopt for the entire month of June. Adoption fees cover sterilization, a microchip and vaccinations.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about adopting a shelter pet, please visit ocnetpets.com.