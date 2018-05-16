Gimme Shelter: Meet Thumper! 

Are you looking for a way to help homeless shelter pets?

Meet Thumper (A400100). This little guy is currently in our foster program, growing big and strong for adoption. He arrived at the shelter with his mom and siblings when he was just two weeks old, and has spent the past six weeks in a foster home. He is almost ready for adoption!

Orange County Animal Services is always looking for more foster parents to help care for kittens like Thumper until they are old enough for adoption. Due to the high influx of cats the shelter has received over the past few weeks, foster parents are needed more than ever. If you have the space in your heart and home to provide shelter pets with a temporary home until they are ready to find their forever homes, please consider fostering a pet.

Orange County Animal Services provides basic supplies and medical care, while the foster parent provides the TLC! For more information on how to become a foster parent, please email fostercare@ocfl.net or visit ocnetpets.com.