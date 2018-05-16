May 16, 2018 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

Email
Print
Share
screen_shot_2018-05-15_at_6.36.27_pm.png

Gimme Shelter: Meet Thumper! 

By

Are you looking for a way to help homeless shelter pets?

Meet Thumper (A400100). This little guy is currently in our foster program, growing big and strong for adoption. He arrived at the shelter with his mom and siblings when he was just two weeks old, and has spent the past six weeks in a foster home. He is almost ready for adoption!

Orange County Animal Services is always looking for more foster parents to help care for kittens like Thumper until they are old enough for adoption. Due to the high influx of cats the shelter has received over the past few weeks, foster parents are needed more than ever. If you have the space in your heart and home to provide shelter pets with a temporary home until they are ready to find their forever homes, please consider fostering a pet.

Orange County Animal Services provides basic supplies and medical care, while the foster parent provides the TLC! For more information on how to become a foster parent, please email fostercare@ocfl.net or visit ocnetpets.com.

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Gimme Shelter »

Latest in Gimme Shelter

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Valencia and Seminole State College adjunct professors scramble to make a living wage and now, they want a union Read More

  2. 'Stepping in Jerusalem' Read More

  3. Despite all the scandals, Trump's approval ratings are ticking up. Let's talk about that Read More

  4. Did you know medical marijuana is legal in Florida? Read More

  5. ICYMI: Disney offers union workers a raise with a catch, FEMA grants extension for storm evacuees, and more Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation