November 07, 2018 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

click to enlarge screen_shot_2018-11-06_at_5.51.23_pm.png

Gimme Shelter: Meet Talos! 

Meet Talos!

This 3-year-old cutie (A404116) arrived at Orange County Animal Services on Sept. 24 because his owners were no longer able to care for him. Our staff is shocked that this handsome, easy-going dog has not yet been adopted. Talos would love to find a home in time for holidays! He's sure to bring cheer to any household. For more information on Talos and other available pets, please visit ocnetpets.com.

For the month of November, the shelter is reducing cat and dog adoption fees to just $10 for those who donate a children's toy worth $10 or more. The collected toys will go to children in need. Adoption fees cover spay/neuter, microchip and vaccines.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about adopting a shelter pet, please visit ocnetpets.com.

