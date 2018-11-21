November 21, 2018 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

click to enlarge sophie_a415902-sweet_loving_gentle-sbeephotos.com.jpg

Gimme Shelter: Meet Sophie! 

By

Meet Sophie!

Sophie (A415902) is just the sweetest girl. This beauty is around 3 years old and was surrendered by her owners back in October because they were no longer able to care for her. Sophie is so beautiful inside and out, she loves to be rubbed and will purr for everyone! Do you think you and Sophie may be the purrfect match? Adopt this cutie today!

This November we're inviting you to give love and get love! Adopters who donate a children's toy estimated to be $10 or more in value will have their adoption fee reduced to just $10. That $10 fee includes spay/neuter, initial vaccines and microchip identification. Standard adoption fees are $55 for dogs and $40 for cats. Help us help both children and pets in need this holiday season!

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about adopting a shelter pet, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

