August 15, 2018 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

click to enlarge ocas_08072018_wd01_a410118-0005.jpg

Gimme Shelter: Meet Sammy! 

Are you looking for a new four-legged pal? Meet Sammy!

Sammy (A410118) is a sweet 3-year-old boy who was brought into our shelter as a stray. Sammy is the definition of a cuddle bug – he loves to snuggle and get attention. He knows how to sit and seems to be housebroken. He would be a great dog to add to your family! He is certainly a favorite of many of our volunteers. Sammy has tested positive for heartworm disease, but the good news is that his heartworm treatment is sponsored in full!

During August, we are celebrating our incredible educators. Present a valid teacher's ID for a waived adoption fee. Two paws up for your important work! The adoption fee is $15 for all others. This includes spay/neuter, vaccines and microchip identification.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about adopting a shelter pet, please visit ocnetpets.com.

