Gimme Shelter: Meet Sadie! 

Meet Sadie (A427220)!

This sweet girl has been with our shelter for over 100 days, and she is patiently on the lookout for her fur-ever home. Sadie was surrendered by her owner and, according to her previous family, she is friendly with men, women and children, but she would prefer to be the only dog in the home. Sadie does well riding in cars, is leash-trained and responds to commands, and also knows some obedience traits. Sadie is a staff favorite, and we would love to see her go home with her fur-ever family soon, as we know she deserves to be in a loving home getting all the belly rubs she loves to get from our staff.

For the month of July, we are featuring the Dapper Dogs & Classy Cats promotion. Dogs and cats have a $10 adoption fee. Visit our shelter today to find your new fur-ever friend!

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.