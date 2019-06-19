Gimme Shelter: Meet Rosie Posie 

Meet Rosie Posie (A427347)!

This sweet girl has been with us for over 60 days and she is hoping you will be her fur-ever family! Rosie Posie is very sweet and loves belly rubs – she will be the perfect addition to your household. She is free to go home today! Come in to meet this cutie!

Adoptions are coming! For the month of June, we are featuring our Game of Homes promotion, where the adoption fees for both dogs and cats are only $10. The adoption fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.