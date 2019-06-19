June 19, 2019 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge wd24_427347_cac2.jpg

Gimme Shelter: Meet Rosie Posie 

By

Meet Rosie Posie (A427347)!

This sweet girl has been with us for over 60 days and she is hoping you will be her fur-ever family! Rosie Posie is very sweet and loves belly rubs – she will be the perfect addition to your household. She is free to go home today! Come in to meet this cutie!

Adoptions are coming! For the month of June, we are featuring our Game of Homes promotion, where the adoption fees for both dogs and cats are only $10. The adoption fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Gimme Shelter »

Latest in Gimme Shelter

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. As Melbourne Beach's nesting green sea turtle population skyrockets, UCF researchers are trying to better understand why Read More

  2. DeSantis signs legislation banning nonexistent sanctuary cities, lawmakers call for Pulse to be designated a national memorial, and other news you may have missed last week Read More

  3. Lying is a tent pole of the Trump Circus, but we still want to believe he wouldn’t lie us into yet another disastrous war Read More

  4. This Modern World: 'Anti-Brain-Eating Bias' Read More

  5. Savage Love: 'Why Not Me?' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation