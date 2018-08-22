Gimme Shelter: Meet Rocky! 

Are you looking for a new doggo? Meet Rocky!

Rocky (A408865) is a sweet 6-year-old boy who was surrendered to us because his owners could no longer care for him. Rocky has been here at the shelter for over a month now, which is hard to believe because of how great of a pup he is! Rocky is a very sweet and loving dog who is looking for his furever home, and he is ready to go home with a new family today! Come check out this cutie.

During August, we are celebrating our incredible educators. Present a valid teacher's ID for a waived adoption fee. Two paws up for your important work! The adoption fee is $15 for all others. This includes spay/neuter, vaccines and microchip identification.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about adopting a shelter pet, please visit ocnetpets.com.