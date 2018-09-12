Gimme Shelter: Meet Precious! 

Meet Precious (A412183)! She's just as sweet as her name. This 2-year-old girl is 30 pounds of cuteness and is ready to go home right after adoption. Precious is very affectionate and will put her paws in the air to get belly rubs. She does have heartworms disease, which is fatal if not treated, but thanks to John B. Webb and Associates her treatment is sponsored in full.

During the month of September, Orange County Animal Services' adoption promotion is called "Not Every Friend Is on Facebook!" OCAS encourages you to do your social networking in the play yards at Animal Services for the best four-legged friends of all – no friend requests required. Adopt a pet any time through Sept. 30 for only $20. This includes spay/neuter, vaccines and microchip identification.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about adopting a shelter pet, please visit ocnetpets.com.