September 26, 2018 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

click to enlarge wd51-a412820-klm-1.jpg

Gimme Shelter: Meet Pebble! 

By

Meet Pebble (A412820)! This 6-year-old cutie arrived at Orange County Animal Services as a surrender because her owners could no longer care for her. She weighs in at approximately 16 pounds and has been waiting to find her new furever home at our shelter. Adoption fees are currently reduced to just $20 for both dogs and cats, so it's the perfect time to adopt!

During the month of September, Orange County Animal Services' adoption promotion is called "Not Every Friend Is on Facebook!" OCAS encourages you to do your social networking in the play yards at Animal Services for the best four-legged friends of all – no friend requests required. Adopt a pet any time through Sept. 30 for only $20. This includes spay/neuter, vaccines and microchip identification.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about adopting a shelter pet, please visit ocnetpets.com.

