July 25, 2018 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

Email
Print
Share
a379003.png

Gimme Shelter: Meet Peanut! 

By

Are you looking for a new furry friend? Meet Peanut!

Peanut (A379003) is a 6-year-old male who was surrendered to us by his owners because they could no longer care for him. He knows the commands "sit," "paw" and is learning "lay down." Peanut enjoys car rides, and he is greatly loved by our staff and everyone he encounters. He loves eating treats and is an expert at fetch. If you have a ball, watch out¬– Peanut is coming for you! Peanut does have heartworm disease, which is treatable, and luckily he is sponsored, meaning his heartworm treatment has been already paid for in full.

Something everyone can agree on: It's time to adopt! Bipurrtisan adoptions offered this month with Repuplicans and Democats galore. Elect to bring home a new furry friend from our shelter during July with adoption fees reduced to only $10. This includes spay/neuter, vaccines and microchip identification.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about adopting a shelter pet, please visit ocnetpets.com.

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Gimme Shelter »

Latest in Gimme Shelter

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. In his bid to unseat Darren Soto, Alan Grayson is as unfiltered as ever. But progressives seem tired of his schtick Read More

  2. Fashion Square Mall is too big to live and too big to die. What does that mean for its future? Read More

  3. Does Winter Park businessman Chris King still have a fighting chance? Read More

  4. Savage Love: 'Connections' Read More

  5. ICYMI: Brightline pursues Orlando to Tampa high-speed rail route, an update on Universal Orlando’s expansion and more Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation