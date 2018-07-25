Gimme Shelter: Meet Peanut! 

Are you looking for a new furry friend? Meet Peanut!

Peanut (A379003) is a 6-year-old male who was surrendered to us by his owners because they could no longer care for him. He knows the commands "sit," "paw" and is learning "lay down." Peanut enjoys car rides, and he is greatly loved by our staff and everyone he encounters. He loves eating treats and is an expert at fetch. If you have a ball, watch out¬– Peanut is coming for you! Peanut does have heartworm disease, which is treatable, and luckily he is sponsored, meaning his heartworm treatment has been already paid for in full.

Something everyone can agree on: It's time to adopt! Bipurrtisan adoptions offered this month with Repuplicans and Democats galore. Elect to bring home a new furry friend from our shelter during July with adoption fees reduced to only $10. This includes spay/neuter, vaccines and microchip identification.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about adopting a shelter pet, please visit ocnetpets.com.