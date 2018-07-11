Gimme Shelter: Meet Muffin! 

Are you looking for a new four-legged friend? Meet Muffin!

Muffin (A407851) is a 9-year-old female who was surrendered because her owner could no longer care for her. Muffin is a ready-to-go-home dog who is a whole 10 pounds of sweetness! She is relaxed and very calm. Come see this cutie today!

Something everyone can agree on: It's time to adopt! Bipurrtisan adoptions offered this month with Repuplicans and Democats galore. Elect to bring home a new furry friend from our shelter during July with adoption fees reduced to only $10. This includes spay/neuter, vaccines and microchip identification.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about adopting a shelter pet, please visit ocnetpets.com.