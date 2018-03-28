Gimme Shelter: Meet Max! 

Looking for a new furry friend? Meet

Max! Max (A397348) is a 5-year-old kitty with an amazing personality! He is very sweet, loving, and laid back. He enjoys being pet, and loves attention. He also enjoys playing, but overall he is a very mellow cat. He does have FIV, but cats with FIV can live a normal and healthy life, so don't let that deter you from adopting him! He is ready for immediate adoption.

For the month of March, OCAS adoption fees will be reduced to $5, $10 or $15 for the "Luck of the Paw" adoption promotion. Fees include sterilization, a microchip and vaccinations.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about adopting a shelter pet, please visit orangecountyanimalservicesfl.net