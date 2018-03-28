March 28, 2018 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge max_-_ocas_02162018_a397348-0004.jpg

Gimme Shelter: Meet Max! 

By

Looking for a new furry friend? Meet

Max! Max (A397348) is a 5-year-old kitty with an amazing personality! He is very sweet, loving, and laid back. He enjoys being pet, and loves attention. He also enjoys playing, but overall he is a very mellow cat. He does have FIV, but cats with FIV can live a normal and healthy life, so don't let that deter you from adopting him! He is ready for immediate adoption.

For the month of March, OCAS adoption fees will be reduced to $5, $10 or $15 for the "Luck of the Paw" adoption promotion. Fees include sterilization, a microchip and vaccinations.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about adopting a shelter pet, please visit orangecountyanimalservicesfl.net

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Gimme Shelter »

Latest in Gimme Shelter

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Donald Trump and the Banana Republicans Read More

  2. Savage Love: 'Ace & the Hole' Read More

  3. ICYMI: Eight Orlando-area lawmakers voted down last week’s assault weapon ban; Rubio gets roasted and more Read More

  4. This Modern World (3/14/18) Read More

  5. Central Florida students say #NeverAgain, more Floridians are using an HIV prevention drug and more Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation