Gimme Shelter: Meet Marley! 

Are you looking for a new furry pal? Meet Marley!

Marley (A405157) is a 3-year-old boy who was surrendered to us by his owner because they could no longer care for him. Marley is a sweet and loving boy, and he has heartworm disease. Heartworm disease is deadly if not treated. Luckily, Marley's heartworm treatment has been paid in full thanks to one of our sponsors. Give this big boy a chance to fight his heartworms away and adopt him today!

Celebrate summertime by adopting a four-legged friend! All dogs and cats are only $10 to adopt for the entire month of June. The standard adoption fee for dogs is $55. Adoption fees cover sterilization, a microchip and vaccinations.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about adopting a shelter pet, please visit ocnetpets.com.