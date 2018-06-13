June 13, 2018 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge pet_wd37-a405157-2-tlb.jpg

Gimme Shelter: Meet Marley! 

By

Are you looking for a new furry pal? Meet Marley!

Marley (A405157) is a 3-year-old boy who was surrendered to us by his owner because they could no longer care for him. Marley is a sweet and loving boy, and he has heartworm disease. Heartworm disease is deadly if not treated. Luckily, Marley's heartworm treatment has been paid in full thanks to one of our sponsors. Give this big boy a chance to fight his heartworms away and adopt him today!

Celebrate summertime by adopting a four-legged friend! All dogs and cats are only $10 to adopt for the entire month of June. The standard adoption fee for dogs is $55. Adoption fees cover sterilization, a microchip and vaccinations.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about adopting a shelter pet, please visit ocnetpets.com.

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Gimme Shelter »

Latest in Gimme Shelter

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Pulse Anniversary events happening in Orlando Read More

  2. After surviving a hurricane, 'Betzy' Santiago Burgos strived to make it in Central Florida. Then she was murdered Read More

  3. Savage Love: 'Retroactive Blessings' Read More

  4. This Modern World (6/13/18) Read More

  5. ICYMI: Adam Putnam lands in hot water over failure to review background checks, SeaWorld is going plastic-free, and more Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation