Gimme Shelter: Meet Lola! 

Meet Lola!

Lola (A412272) is a super sweet 5-year-old girl who loves car rides. She was surrendered to our shelter because her previous owner could no longer care for her. Lola would do best in a home without small dogs, but gets along well with other large dogs. Lola is very calm, is a great cuddle buddy and knows "sit." Please consider giving Lola a forever home!

Looking for a mellow companion who is likely already trained? All animals 7 years and older are free to adopt. Also, as a thank you to those who have served, veterans can always adopt for free. Please bring your military ID or a copy of your DD Form 214 with honorable discharge. The adoption fee is $15 for all others. This includes spay/neuter, vaccines and microchip identification.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about adopting a shelter pet, please visit ocnetpets.com.