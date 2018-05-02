Gimme Shelter: Meet Kona! 

Looking for an energetic playmate? Come in to adopt Kona!

Kona (A401921) is a 3-year-old dog who was surrendered by her owner because they could no longer care for her. Kona enjoys playing with her toys, giving doggy kisses and snacking on treats. This fun girl is available to go home with her new family as soon as she is adopted. Take Kona home with you today!

This month, Orange County Animal Services is offering the May Strays adoption promotion! For the month of May, stray cat and dog adoption fees will be reduced to $10, and all owner-surrendered animals are $20. Fees include sterilization, a microchip and vaccinations.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about adopting a shelter pet, please visit ocnetpets.com.