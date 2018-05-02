May 02, 2018 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge wd32-a401921-1-jk.jpg

Gimme Shelter: Meet Kona! 

By

Looking for an energetic playmate? Come in to adopt Kona!

Kona (A401921) is a 3-year-old dog who was surrendered by her owner because they could no longer care for her. Kona enjoys playing with her toys, giving doggy kisses and snacking on treats. This fun girl is available to go home with her new family as soon as she is adopted. Take Kona home with you today!

This month, Orange County Animal Services is offering the May Strays adoption promotion! For the month of May, stray cat and dog adoption fees will be reduced to $10, and all owner-surrendered animals are $20. Fees include sterilization, a microchip and vaccinations.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about adopting a shelter pet, please visit ocnetpets.com.

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Gimme Shelter »

Latest in Gimme Shelter

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Yes, it’s still legal to visit Cuba. Here’s how I did it Read More

  2. Legal weed tourism: What happens in Vegas? Blaze in Vegas Read More

  3. Savage Love: 'Crushed' Read More

  4. Did you know medical marijuana is legal in Florida? Read More

  5. A Florida cancer patient won the right to grow pot, and he's not stopping until everyone has access Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation