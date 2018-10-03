October 03, 2018 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

Email
Print
Share
a413670cmyk.jpg

Gimme Shelter: Meet Kevin! 

By

Here's Kevin (A413670), the sweetest young tuxedo gentlemen you could ever hope to meet! When his foster mom picked him up from the shelter, he was very shy but just look at this sweetheart now! This boy has a huge heart and teeny little squeak of a meow. He is calm and gentle and will purr just looking at you. If he were human, he'd be Cary Grant (handsome, charming, engaging and impeccably dressed).

Kevin is about 4 months old. If you're looking for an affectionate, calm, "old soul" of a kitty, this is your boy. Email fostercare@ocfl.net if you would be interested in adopting this stud!

Happy Meowloween-Howloween from Orange County Animal Services! For the month of October, all dogs will be $31 and all cats will be $13 to adopt. This includes spay/neuter, microchip and vaccines.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about adopting a shelter pet, please visit ocnetpets.com.

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Gimme Shelter »

Latest in Gimme Shelter

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Orlando is throwing money at the "aggressive panhandling" problem. But is it a boon for the public, or just a way to keep the chronically homeless out of sight? Read More

  2. He built a vape company because he wanted to help smokers quit. Health experts think that’s a really bad idea Read More

  3. Savage Love: 'Gay and Lonely' Read More

  4. ICYMI: Federal judge denies housing assistance extension for Puerto Rican evacuees, DeSantis accused of ‘racist dog whistle’ and more Read More

  5. ICYMI: The Florida Supreme Court strikes charter school amendment from ballot, a federal judge orders Spanish-language ballots, and more Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation