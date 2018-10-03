Gimme Shelter: Meet Kevin! 

Here's Kevin (A413670), the sweetest young tuxedo gentlemen you could ever hope to meet! When his foster mom picked him up from the shelter, he was very shy but just look at this sweetheart now! This boy has a huge heart and teeny little squeak of a meow. He is calm and gentle and will purr just looking at you. If he were human, he'd be Cary Grant (handsome, charming, engaging and impeccably dressed).

Kevin is about 4 months old. If you're looking for an affectionate, calm, "old soul" of a kitty, this is your boy. Email fostercare@ocfl.net if you would be interested in adopting this stud!

Happy Meowloween-Howloween from Orange County Animal Services! For the month of October, all dogs will be $31 and all cats will be $13 to adopt. This includes spay/neuter, microchip and vaccines.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about adopting a shelter pet, please visit ocnetpets.com.