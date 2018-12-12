Gimme Shelter: Meet Juice! 

Are you looking for a waggy-tail pup? Meet Juice!

Juice (A412361) is a 3-year-old boy who is filled with A LOT of energy. He does have heartworms disease, which is deadly if not treated, but luckily for this little boy, his heartworm treatment is already paid for in full! Come into the shelter to meet this cutie today!

Celebrate this holiday season by adopting a homeless pet in need! During the month of December, all animals will be $12 to adopt (that fee includes spay/neuter, initial vaccines and microchip). Orange County Animal Services is teaming up with Seminole County Animal Services, Osceola County Animal Services and Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to reduce adoption fees for the month. Spread the word to help pets across Central Florida find a home for the holidays!

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about adopting a shelter pet, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.