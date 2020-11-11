Gimme Shelter: Meet Jimmy, a 5-year-old pupper looking for his furever family 

Meet Jimmy!
Jimmy (A457039) is a sweet 5-year-old boy searching for his forever family. Jimmy is fearful around other animals, but with patience he warms up to people when given the opportunity. We believe Jimmy will do much better once he is with a new family that can take the time to give him the TLC he deserves. Jimmy has heartworm disease and thanks to Webb Engineering his treatment is sponsored, meaning much of the cost will be covered. Jimmy has been neutered, microchipped, fully vaccinated and is ready to go home the same day he is adopted!
If you would like to meet Jimmy, email animalservices@ocfl.net or make an appointment at v2.waitwhile.com/lists/orangecountyani/join. November is a magical time to adopt the wizard of your choosing at OCAS! We're celebrating Harry Pawter this month and reducing adoption fees for both dogs and cats to $10. You can "Slytherin" with an appointment to adopt.
Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.