November 11, 2020 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

click to enlarge Jimmy (A457039)

Photo courtesy OCAS

Jimmy (A457039)

Gimme Shelter: Meet Jimmy, a 5-year-old pupper looking for his furever family 

Posted by

Meet Jimmy!

Jimmy (A457039) is a sweet 5-year-old boy searching for his forever family. Jimmy is fearful around other animals, but with patience he warms up to people when given the opportunity. We believe Jimmy will do much better once he is with a new family that can take the time to give him the TLC he deserves. Jimmy has heartworm disease and thanks to Webb Engineering his treatment is sponsored, meaning much of the cost will be covered. Jimmy has been neutered, microchipped, fully vaccinated and is ready to go home the same day he is adopted!

click to enlarge Jimmy (A457039) - PHOTO COURTESY OCAS
  • Photo courtesy OCAS
  • Jimmy (A457039)

If you would like to meet Jimmy, email animalservices@ocfl.net or make an appointment at v2.waitwhile.com/lists/orangecountyani/join. November is a magical time to adopt the wizard of your choosing at OCAS! We're celebrating Harry Pawter this month and reducing adoption fees for both dogs and cats to $10. You can "Slytherin" with an appointment to adopt.

click to enlarge Jimmy (A457039) - PHOTO COURTESY OCAS
  • Photo courtesy OCAS
  • Jimmy (A457039)

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

