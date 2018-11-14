November 14, 2018 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

click to enlarge a333075.jpg

Gimme Shelter: Meet Jack! 

By

Meet Jack!

Jack (A333075) is a handsome 3-year-old boy who has been in our shelter for over a month now. He is ready to go home immediately after adoption – so, does your house have room for Jack? Adopt this cutie today!

This November we're inviting you to give love and get love! Adopters who donate a children's toy estimated to be $10 or more in value will have their adoption fee reduced to just $10. That $10 fee includes spay/neuter, initial vaccines and microchip identification. Standard adoption fees are $55 for dogs and $40 for cats. Help us help both children and pets in need this holiday season!

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about adopting a shelter pet, please visit ocnetpets.com.

