Gimme Shelter: Meet Henry! 

Looking for a new furry friend? Meet Henry!

Henry (A402658) is a loving 3-year-old boy. He plays very well with other dogs, knows basic commands, and enjoys eating treats. Henry is looking to find his forever home. Come meet him today!

For the month of May, Orange County Animal Services is spotlighting stray pets. For the May Strays promotion, adoption fees for all stray cats will be $10 and for all stray dogs will be $20. Paws crossed that lots of homeless pets find their forever families! Fees include sterilization, a microchip and vaccinations.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about adopting a shelter pet, please visit ocnetpets.com.