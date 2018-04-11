April 11, 2018 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

Gimme Shelter: Meet Henry! 

Looking for a sweet new furry friend? Meet Henry! Henry (A400634) Is 1.5 years old and this handsome boy is looking for his forever family. He has been at Orange County Animaal Services since April 6 and he's hoping his adopter will come very soon.

For the month of April, OCAS adoption fees will be reduced to $5, $10 or $15 for the "April Showers Bring May Meowers" adoption promotion. Fees include sterilization, a microchip and vaccinations.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about adopting a shelter pet, please visit ocnetpets.com.

