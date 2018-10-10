Gimme Shelter: Meet Fritz! 

Meet Fritz!

Fritz (A415166) is a sweet senior boy who is a total fluffball. Fritz weighs a whole 65 pounds of fun and love. He was surrendered by his owners because they could no longer care for him. Due to his age (he's 7 years old), Fritz's adoption fee is waived! You can adopt and take him home for free. Adopt this cutie today!

Happy Meowloween-Howloween from Orange County Animal Services! For the month of October, all dogs will be $31 and all cats will be $13 to adopt. This includes spay/neuter, microchip and vaccines.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about adopting a shelter pet, please visit ocnetpets.com.