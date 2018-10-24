October 24, 2018 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge wd37-a415951-1-bs.jpg

Gimme Shelter: Meet Duke! 

By

Looking for a new furry boi? Meet Duke!

Duke (A415951) is a 7-year-old boy who was surrendered by his owners. He is a sweet senior who is free to adopt, due to his age. Duke is ready to go home with his new furever family – does your family need a Duke? Adopt him today!

Happy Meowloween-Howloween from Orange County Animal Services! For the month of October, all dogs will be $31 and all cats will be $13 to adopt. This includes spay/neuter, microchip and vaccines.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about adopting a shelter pet, please visit ocnetpets.com.

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Gimme Shelter »

Latest in Gimme Shelter

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Central Florida's love for monarch butterflies is in full bloom – but are we loving them to death? Read More

  2. ICYMI: Orlando gets a new police chief, Ron DeSantis goes full Trump and more Read More

  3. Savage Love: 'Jacks' Read More

  4. This Modern World (10/10/18) Read More

  5. Savage Love: 'Needs & Deeds' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation