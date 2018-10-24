Gimme Shelter: Meet Duke! 

Looking for a new furry boi? Meet Duke!

Duke (A415951) is a 7-year-old boy who was surrendered by his owners. He is a sweet senior who is free to adopt, due to his age. Duke is ready to go home with his new furever family – does your family need a Duke? Adopt him today!

Happy Meowloween-Howloween from Orange County Animal Services! For the month of October, all dogs will be $31 and all cats will be $13 to adopt. This includes spay/neuter, microchip and vaccines.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about adopting a shelter pet, please visit ocnetpets.com.