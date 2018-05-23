May 23, 2018 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge petoftheweek.jpg

Gimme Shelter: Meet Dinero! 

By

Are you looking for a new furry pal? Meet Dinero!

Dinero (A402693) is a handsome 2-year-old boy who is sweet, cuddly and loving. Dinero loves to play with his toys outside, cuddle with you wherever you are, and show you his neat tricks for a treat. He is ready to go home immediately after adoption. Adopt Dinero today!

For the month of May, Orange County Animal Services is spotlighting stray pets. In the May Strays promotion, adoption fees for all stray cats will be $10 and all stray dogs will be $20. Fees include sterilization, a microchip and vaccinations. Paws crossed that lots of homeless pets find their forever families!

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about adopting a shelter pet, please visit ocnetpets.com.

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Gimme Shelter »

Latest in Gimme Shelter

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Yes, it’s still legal to visit Cuba. Here’s how I did it Read More

  2. 'Stepping in Jerusalem' Read More

  3. Who's Up, Who's Down in Florida this week Read More

  4. Gimme Shelter: Meet Thumper! Read More

  5. Savage Love: 'Pedestrian AF' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation