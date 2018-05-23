Gimme Shelter: Meet Dinero! 

Are you looking for a new furry pal? Meet Dinero!

Dinero (A402693) is a handsome 2-year-old boy who is sweet, cuddly and loving. Dinero loves to play with his toys outside, cuddle with you wherever you are, and show you his neat tricks for a treat. He is ready to go home immediately after adoption. Adopt Dinero today!

For the month of May, Orange County Animal Services is spotlighting stray pets. In the May Strays promotion, adoption fees for all stray cats will be $10 and all stray dogs will be $20. Fees include sterilization, a microchip and vaccinations. Paws crossed that lots of homeless pets find their forever families!

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about adopting a shelter pet, please visit ocnetpets.com.