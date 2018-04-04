April 04, 2018 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

Gimme Shelter: Meet Cookie! 

Looking for a new furry friend? Meet

Cookie! Cookie (A391002) is 3 years old and has found herself looking for a new home. She is a little shy at first, but she is a friendly girl and will come out of her shell quickly. She is loving and enjoys attention, and is pretty easygoing. She would do best in a calm and quiet home. She is ready for immediate adoption.

For the month of April, OCAS adoption fees will be reduced to $5, $10 or $15 for the "April Showers Bring May Meowers" adoption promotion. Fees include sterilization, a microchip and vaccinations.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about adopting a shelter pet, please visit ocnetpets.com.

