Gimme Shelter: Meet Confetti! 

Meet Confetti!

Confetti (A415969) is a total sweetheart who was brought into the shelter as a stray in October. We estimate that she is around 2 years old. She is filled with fun and excitement. She does well around other cats and is very loving. Confetti is a ready-to-go-home kitty! Adopt this cutie today!

This November we're inviting you to give love and get love! Adopters who donate a children's toy estimated to be $10 or more in value will have their adoption fee reduced to just $10. That $10 fee includes spay/neuter, initial vaccines and microchip identification. Standard adoption fees are $55 for dogs and $40 for cats. Help us help both children and pets in need this holiday season!

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about adopting a shelter pet, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.