Gimme Shelter: Meet Cody! 

This week's highlight is staff favorite Cody!

Handsome Cody (A397052) is available for adoption at Orange County Animal Services! This 4-year-old was initially found in very poor condition, emaciated at a weight of only 33 pounds. He captured the heart of the impounding officer and she took him home for foster care for a period of two months. Cody has made leaps and bounds in terms of his health and is now weighing in at 44 pounds. Thanks to his time in foster care, we know that he thrives in a home with other pets, both dogs and cats. Cody walks well on a leash and appears to be housebroken, making him the total package!

For the remainder of April, OCAS adoption fees will be reduced to $5, $10 or $15, so we invite you to "spring" on over and take advantage of our spring promotion. Fees include sterilization, a microchip and vaccinations.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about adopting a shelter pet, please visit ocnetpets.com.