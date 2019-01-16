January 16, 2019 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

Gimme Shelter: Meet Clydette 

Meet Clydette (A415381)! She is about 7 months old, and is currently in foster care. She needs a special and patient adopter who is willing to give her a chance. She is very afraid and cautious of humans, but she loves being in the company of other cats and kittens. If you are willing to give her the time to adjust and just enjoy the company of other cats, she may very well come out of her shell with people. She is not aggressive, but is very scared.

Clydette's adopter must be willing to be very patient with her and let her come around on her own terms. We know that the perfect family is out there somewhere. Email fostercare@ocfl.net if you are interested in meeting Clydette.

Happy 2019! Bark into the Mew Year with a new furry friend. During the month of January, all pets are $20 off the standard adoption fee. Each pet will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, Florida near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

