Gimme Shelter: Meet Cinderella and Ariel! 

Meet two princesses, Cinderella (A430222) and Ariel (A430223)! They have been in foster care for a couple of weeks due to slight colds and being underweight, but thanks to their magical foster mom they are feeling much better and are gaining some weight. They both are very lovable, playful, love video games and would be great lap cats.

If you are interested in adopting these cuties, email fostercare@ocfl.net.

For the month of June, we are featuring our Game of Homes promotion, where the adoption fees for both dogs and cats are only $10. The adoption fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

