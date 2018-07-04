July 04, 2018 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge wd43-a359724-03-mh.jpg

Gimme Shelter: Meet Champ! 

By

Are you looking for a new four-legged friend? Meet Champ!

Champ (A359724) is a sweet 2-year-old boy who was surrendered because his owners could no longer care for him. Champ is great with other animals, and loves to spend time with kids. He also enjoys playing outside and going on runs. Adopt this cutie today!

We are representing our Repuplicans and Democats by reducing adoption fees for all dogs and cats to only $10 for the entire month of July. Adoption fees cover sterilization, a microchip and vaccinations.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about adopting a shelter pet, please visit ocnetpets.com.

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Gimme Shelter »

Latest in Gimme Shelter

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Pulse survivors plan to honor dead with Orlando rally urging action against gun violence Read More

  2. Savage Love: 'Both & Baggage' Read More

  3. We're better than Trump's border cruelty (and other lies we tell ourselves) Read More

  4. Pulse Anniversary events happening in Orlando Read More

  5. Here's how Florida politicians are responding to Trump's policy of separating migrant children from their parents Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation