Gimme Shelter: Meet Champ! 

Are you looking for a new four-legged friend? Meet Champ!

Champ (A359724) is a sweet 2-year-old boy who was surrendered because his owners could no longer care for him. Champ is great with other animals, and loves to spend time with kids. He also enjoys playing outside and going on runs. Adopt this cutie today!

We are representing our Repuplicans and Democats by reducing adoption fees for all dogs and cats to only $10 for the entire month of July. Adoption fees cover sterilization, a microchip and vaccinations.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about adopting a shelter pet, please visit ocnetpets.com.