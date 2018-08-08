Gimme Shelter: Meet Buster! 

Are you looking for a new furry friend? Meet Buster!

Buster (A408762) is a sweet senior at 10 years old. He was brought to the shelter by his owners because they could no longer care for him. However, age is nothing but a number for Buster! Buster is very active and playful, enjoys playing fetch, and will sit for treats and a ball. Check out this cutie and don't let this stud stay another day – adopt today!

During August, we are celebrating our incredible educators. Present a valid teacher's ID for a waived adoption fee. Two paws up for your important work! The adoption fee is $15 for all others. This includes spay/neuter, vaccines and microchip identification.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about adopting a shelter pet, please visit ocnetpets.com.