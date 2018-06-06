June 06, 2018 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge wd43-a405298-02-mw.jpg

Gimme shelter: Meet Bruno! 

By

Are you looking for a new furry pal? Meet Bruno!

Bruno (A405298) is a 4-year-old Very Good Boy looking for a forever home. He's friendly, loves attention and is a treat aficionado. Bruno is crossing his paws that this will be the week he finds his forever family!

And best of all: He's only $10 to adopt, as are all the pets at Orange County Animal Services during the month of June. The standard adoption fee for dogs is $55. Adoption fees cover sterilization, a microchip and vaccinations.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about adopting a shelter pet, please visit ocnetpets.com.

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Gimme Shelter »

Latest in Gimme Shelter

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Trump's authoritarian instincts came out to play this week Read More

  2. Savage Love: 'What Works' Read More

  3. ICYMI: Orlando Police in hot water over facial recognition software, Colonial Lanes shuts down, and more Read More

  4. Florida contractor finds foam solution to home hurricane safety Read More

  5. This Modern World (5/30/18) Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation