Gimme shelter: Meet Bruno! 

Are you looking for a new furry pal? Meet Bruno!

Bruno (A405298) is a 4-year-old Very Good Boy looking for a forever home. He's friendly, loves attention and is a treat aficionado. Bruno is crossing his paws that this will be the week he finds his forever family!

And best of all: He's only $10 to adopt, as are all the pets at Orange County Animal Services during the month of June. The standard adoption fee for dogs is $55. Adoption fees cover sterilization, a microchip and vaccinations.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about adopting a shelter pet, please visit ocnetpets.com.