August 01, 2018

click to enlarge unnamed.jpg

Gimme Shelter: Meet brothers Bruce Lee and Conor McGregor 

Meet brothers Bruce Lee (A407815) and Conor McGregor (A407814). These two cuties were surrendered to Animal Services recently, at about one year in age, due to a change in their family. They’ve spent the past few weeks in foster care recovering from a minor cold and are just about adoption ready. They are very people-oriented and always in close proximity to their human friends. They enjoy receiving attention and are true lap cats, always eager to snuggle up to an available person. Since they were raised together and appear bonded it is the shelter’s goal to keep them together. Animal Services offers a BOGO promotion, allowing people to adopt two cats for the price of one and Conor and Bruce are ideal for this promotion! If interested in learning more about them, please e-mail FosterCare@ocfl.net.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about adopting a shelter pet, please visit ocnetpets.com.

